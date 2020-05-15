Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cfra from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,084,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,274,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,581,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,897,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,939,000 after acquiring an additional 985,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 44,891,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

