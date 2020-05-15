Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

