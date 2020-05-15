Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,908,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,956,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $736.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $6,579,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

