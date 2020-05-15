Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Piper Sandler

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 229.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

APVO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,090. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.69.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 184.48% and a negative net margin of 124.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

