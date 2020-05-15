Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,564.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,074. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

