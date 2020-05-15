Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,434 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,675.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.