Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,920 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 249.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.