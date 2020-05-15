Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,572,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

