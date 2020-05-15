Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14,736.8% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,058,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after buying an additional 1,051,473 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. 2,184,373 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

