Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 60,082 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,082 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.92. 31,569,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

