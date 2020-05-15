Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,081 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after buying an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.04. 3,385,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

