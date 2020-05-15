Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,749 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3,222.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 359,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after acquiring an additional 344,440 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after buying an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,045,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 856,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,969. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

