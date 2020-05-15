Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

