Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,165 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

