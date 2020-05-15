Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,398 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 25.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,610. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

