Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after buying an additional 722,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. 5,878,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,438. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

