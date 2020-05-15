Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,811,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $140,159,000.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of TER stock traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $56.89. 3,274,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

