Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $190,286,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 647,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.19. 1,712,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,760. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

