Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.50. 1,199,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

