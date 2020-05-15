Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $179.99. 2,773,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

