Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.38. 2,227,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

