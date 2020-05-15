Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,623 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $52.04. 20,743,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,209. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.