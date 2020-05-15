Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

