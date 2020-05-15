Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. 1,857,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

