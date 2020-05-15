Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

