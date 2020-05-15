Aragon Price Reaches $1.08 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00011614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit. Aragon has a market cap of $34.54 million and $686,223.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02016451 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00087189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00169418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.