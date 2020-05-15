Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ARMK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

