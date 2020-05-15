Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner Purchases 1,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $22,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,230.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACGL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

