Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Brokerages expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post sales of $1.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,550%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $4.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $71.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,816 shares of company stock valued at $392,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $651.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.89.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.