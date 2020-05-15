Ardor Price Hits $0.0393 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $39.21 million and $2.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005009 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

