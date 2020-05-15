Argentum 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

