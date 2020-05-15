Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Lifted to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 333,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,430. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.00 million.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,993,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

