Arionum (ARO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Arionum has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $25,169.61 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,442.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.02089389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.02506614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00455220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00671455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00069187 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00444528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

