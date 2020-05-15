Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,490 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in FMC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

