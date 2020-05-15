Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upped their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.