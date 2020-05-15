Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Cfra lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

