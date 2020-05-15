Arizona State Retirement System Buys 9,826 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

