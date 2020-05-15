Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.04. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $213.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.