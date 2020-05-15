Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $2,876,494.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,217,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,578 shares of company stock valued at $44,216,792 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

TYL stock opened at $334.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

