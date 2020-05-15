Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,105 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,488 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

REG opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

