Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after buying an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

