Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $185.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

