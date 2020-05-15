Arizona State Retirement System Invests $2.87 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in TransUnion by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.