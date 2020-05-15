Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $19.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

