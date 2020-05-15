Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.47 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

