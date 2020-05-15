Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,178 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

