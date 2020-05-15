Arizona State Retirement System Sells 57,196 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,196 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $5,018,114. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

