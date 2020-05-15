Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $143,075.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,182.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,408,219.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $35,648,070. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $210.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $218.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

