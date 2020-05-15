Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

