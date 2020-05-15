Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

MPW opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

